Putting it all together: Dunkerton overwhelms Garwin GMG 86-36

Dunkerton's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Garwin GMG 86-36 during this Iowa football game.

The last time Dunkerton and Garwin GMG played in a 56-26 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 23, Dunkerton faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Garwin GMG took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on September 23 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For a full recap, click here.

