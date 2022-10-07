Putting it all together: Dunkerton overwhelms Garwin GMG 86-36

Dunkerton's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Garwin GMG 86-36 during this Iowa football game.
The last time Dunkerton and Garwin GMG played in a 56-26 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Dunkerton faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Garwin GMG took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on September 23 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.