Putting it all together: Ankeny overwhelms Cedar Rapids Prairie 37-7

Ankeny controlled the action to earn a strong 37-7 win against Cedar Rapids Prairie in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 5.
Ankeny opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie through the first quarter.
Ankeny opened a mammoth 22-4 gap over Cedar Rapids Prairie at halftime.
Ankeny pulled ahead in front of Cedar Rapids Prairie 28-7 going into the fourth quarter.
