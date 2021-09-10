Preston Easton Valley responds to adversity to top Wyoming Midland 61-8

Preston Easton Valley fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 61-8 win over Wyoming Midland in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Preston Easton Valley enjoyed a massive margin over Wyoming Midland with a 61-8 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Preston Easton Valley fought to a 37-2 intermission margin at Wyoming Midland's expense.

The Eagles started on steady ground by forging a 2-0 lead over the River Hawks at the end of the first quarter.

