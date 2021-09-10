 Skip to main content
Preston Easton Valley responds to adversity to top Wyoming Midland 61-8
Preston Easton Valley fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 61-8 win over Wyoming Midland in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Preston Easton Valley enjoyed a massive margin over Wyoming Midland with a 61-8 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Preston Easton Valley fought to a 37-2 intermission margin at Wyoming Midland's expense.

The Eagles started on steady ground by forging a 2-0 lead over the River Hawks at the end of the first quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Preston Easton Valley squared up on Gilbertville Don Bosco in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

