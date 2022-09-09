Preston Easton Valley overpowers Wyoming Midland in thorough fashion 50-6

Preston Easton Valley swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Wyoming Midland 50-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 9.
Last season, Preston Easton Valley and Wyoming Midland faced off on September 10, 2021 at Wyoming Midland High School. Click here for a recap
