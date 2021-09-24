Preston Easton Valley hammers Central City into submission 63-6

Preston Easton Valley didn't tinker around with Central City. A 63-6 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.
The River Hawks took charge in front of the Wildcats 22-0 to begin the second quarter.
Defense muted both offenses in scoreless second and third quarters.
Recently on September 10 , Preston Easton Valley squared up on Wyoming Midland in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.