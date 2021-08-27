Preston Easton Valley finds its footing in victory over Gilbertville Don Bosco 60-14

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Preston Easton Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 60-14 explosion on Gilbertville Don Bosco in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.
The River Hawks' reign showed as they carried a 53-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
The River Hawks' offense pulled ahead to a 32-14 lead over the Dons at halftime.
Preston Easton Valley moved in front of Gilbertville Don Bosco 14-6 to begin the second quarter.
