Preston Easton Valley dismantles Central City 49-6

Preston Easton Valley earned a convincing 49-6 win over Central City at Central City High on September 23 in Iowa football action.
Preston Easton Valley opened with a 12-6 advantage over Central City through the first quarter.
The River Hawks registered a 20-6 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.
Preston Easton Valley breathed fire to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The River Hawks put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 7-0 in the last stanza.
The last time Preston Easton Valley and Central City played in a 63-6 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 9, Central City faced off against Edgewood Ed-Co and Preston Easton Valley took on Wyoming Midland on September 9 at Preston Easton Valley High. For a full recap, click here.
