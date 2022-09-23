Preston Easton Valley dismantles Central City 49-6

Preston Easton Valley earned a convincing 49-6 win over Central City at Central City High on September 23 in Iowa football action.

Preston Easton Valley opened with a 12-6 advantage over Central City through the first quarter.

The River Hawks registered a 20-6 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Preston Easton Valley breathed fire to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The River Hawks put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 7-0 in the last stanza.

