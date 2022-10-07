 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powerhouse performance: West Union NFV roars to big win over La Porte City Union 48-7

West Union NFV's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-7 win over La Porte City Union in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Tough to find an edge early, West Union NFV and La Porte City Union fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Tigerhawks' offense steamrolled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Knights at halftime.

West Union NFV pulled to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigerhawks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-0 points differential.

The last time West Union NFV and La Porte City Union played in a 27-21 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 23, La Porte City Union squared off with Jesup in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

