West Union NFV's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-7 win over La Porte City Union in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Tough to find an edge early, West Union NFV and La Porte City Union fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Tigerhawks' offense steamrolled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Knights at halftime.
West Union NFV pulled to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigerhawks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 8-0 points differential.
The last time West Union NFV and La Porte City Union played in a 27-21 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on September 23, La Porte City Union squared off with Jesup in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.