Powerhouse performance: Troy Mills North Linn roars to big win over Nashua-Plainfield 46-16

Troy Mills North Linn swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Nashua-Plainfield 46-16 on October 22 in Iowa football.

The Lynx darted in front of the Huskies 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lynx's offense struck to a 31-0 lead over the Huskies at halftime.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

