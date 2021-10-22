Powerhouse performance: Troy Mills North Linn roars to big win over Nashua-Plainfield 46-16

Troy Mills North Linn swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Nashua-Plainfield 46-16 on October 22 in Iowa football.
The Lynx darted in front of the Huskies 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Lynx's offense struck to a 31-0 lead over the Huskies at halftime.
The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
In recent action on October 8, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Hudson and Nashua-Plainfield took on Ackley AGWSR on October 8 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
