 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Powerhouse performance: Troy Mills North Linn roars to big win over Nashua-Plainfield 46-16

Troy Mills North Linn swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Nashua-Plainfield 46-16 on October 22 in Iowa football.

The Lynx darted in front of the Huskies 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lynx's offense struck to a 31-0 lead over the Huskies at halftime.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

In recent action on October 8, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Hudson and Nashua-Plainfield took on Ackley AGWSR on October 8 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News