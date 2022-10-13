 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powerhouse performance: Muscatine roars to big win over Davenport North 41-13

Muscatine played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Davenport North during a 41-13 beating in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Muskies' offense jumped in front for a 21-6 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Muskies got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-7 edge.

Last season, Davenport North and Muscatine squared off with October 15, 2021 at Muscatine High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Davenport North faced off against Iowa City and Muscatine took on Dubuque Hempstead on September 30 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

