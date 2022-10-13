Powerhouse performance: Muscatine roars to big win over Davenport North 41-13

Muscatine played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Davenport North during a 41-13 beating in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Muskies' offense jumped in front for a 21-6 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
The Muskies got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-7 edge.
