Powerhouse performance: Marion roars to big win over Van Horne Benton 38-14

Marion controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-14 win against Van Horne Benton on September 9 in Iowa football.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Wolves registered a 17-6 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.

Marion roared to a 31-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bobcats closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

