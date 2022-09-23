Powerhouse performance: Manchester West Delaware roars to big win over Center Point CPU 35-7

Center Point CPU got no credit and no consideration from Manchester West Delaware, which slammed the door 35-7 during this Iowa football game.
Last season, Manchester West Delaware and Center Point CPU faced off on September 24, 2021 at Center Point-Urbana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 9 , Center Point CPU squared off with La Porte City Union in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.