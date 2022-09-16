 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powerhouse performance: Dike-New Hartford roars to big win over Eldora South Hardin 33-8

Dike-New Hartford earned a convincing 33-8 win over Eldora South Hardin in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Wolverines' offense struck in front for a 26-0 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Eldora South Hardin showed its spirit while rallying to within 26-2 in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Wolverines added to their advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.

Recently on September 2 , Dike-New Hartford squared off with Grundy Center in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

