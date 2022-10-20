Powerhouse performance: Davenport Assumption roars to big win over Maquoketa 42-21

Davenport Assumption stomped on Maquoketa 42-21 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 20.

Davenport Assumption opened with a 14-7 advantage over Maquoketa through the first quarter.

The Knights' offense moved in front for a 28-14 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.