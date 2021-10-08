 Skip to main content
Point of emphasis; Winthrop East Buchanan allows no points in stopping Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 30-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Winthrop East Buchanan's 30-0 beating of Guttenberg Clayton Ridge for an Iowa high school football victory on October 8.

Winthrop East Buchanan fought to a 30-0 halftime margin at Guttenberg Clayton Ridge's expense.

Neither squad scored in the first and fourth quarters.

Recently on September 24 , Winthrop East Buchanan squared up on Delhi Maquoketa Valley in a football game . Click here for a recap

