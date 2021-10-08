Point of emphasis; Winthrop East Buchanan allows no points in stopping Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 30-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Winthrop East Buchanan's 30-0 beating of Guttenberg Clayton Ridge for an Iowa high school football victory on October 8.
Winthrop East Buchanan fought to a 30-0 halftime margin at Guttenberg Clayton Ridge's expense.
Neither squad scored in the first and fourth quarters.
Recently on September 24 , Winthrop East Buchanan squared up on Delhi Maquoketa Valley in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.