Point of emphasis; Van Horne Benton allows no points in stopping Center Point CPU 10-0
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Van Horne Benton followed in overpowering Center Point CPU 10-0 during this Iowa football game.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Van Horne Benton, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 3-0 at first quarter.

Van Horne Benton opened a tight 3-0 gap over Center Point CPU at the intermission.

