Point of emphasis; Lansing Kee High allows no points in stopping Maynard West Central 16-0

Lansing Kee High corralled Maynard West Central's offense and never let go to fuel a 16-0 victory in Iowa high school football action on August 27.

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.

The Hawks' offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.