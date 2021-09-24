 Skip to main content
Point of emphasis; Eldridge North Scott allows no points in stopping North Liberty Liberty 21-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Eldridge North Scott squeeze North Liberty 21-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Lancers' offense pulled ahead to a 21-0 lead over the Lightning at the intermission.

No points meant no hope for North Liberty as it could not cut into its deficit in the first and final quarters.

In recent action on September 10, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport Assumption and North Liberty took on Epworth Western Dubuque on September 10 at North Liberty High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

