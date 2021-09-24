Point of emphasis; Eldridge North Scott allows no points in stopping North Liberty Liberty 21-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Eldridge North Scott squeeze North Liberty 21-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Lancers' offense pulled ahead to a 21-0 lead over the Lightning at the intermission.

No points meant no hope for North Liberty as it could not cut into its deficit in the first and final quarters.

