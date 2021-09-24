Point of emphasis; Dubuque Hempstead allows no points in stopping Davenport West 28-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Dubuque Hempstead's 28-0 beating of Davenport West in Iowa high school football on September 24.
The first quarter gave the Mustangs a 7-0 lead over the Falcons.
Dubuque Hempstead's offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over Davenport West at the intermission.
The Mustangs' upper-hand showed as they carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping Dubuque Hempstead finish off Davenport West.
In recent action on September 10, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Iowa City West and Davenport West took on Waterloo West on September 10 at Waterloo West High School.
