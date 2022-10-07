Point of emphasis: Columbus Junction Columbus posts stop sign on Stanwood North Cedar's offense 57-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Columbus Junction Columbus stopped Stanwood North Cedar to the tune of a 57-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The last time Columbus Junction Columbus and Stanwood North Cedar played in a 35-16 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Bellevue and Columbus Junction Columbus took on Packwood Pekin on September 23 at Packwood Pekin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
