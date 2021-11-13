 Skip to main content
Point of emphasis; Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley allows no points in stopping Solon 42-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley stuffed Solon 42-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 13.

Recently on October 29 , Solon squared up on Davenport Assumption in a football game .

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley jumped in front of Solon 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's offense took charge to a 35-0 lead over Solon at the intermission.

The Nighthawks' supremacy showed as they carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the fourth quarter.

