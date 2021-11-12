 Skip to main content
Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk tenderizes Iowa City 33-7

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 33-7 victory over Iowa City in Iowa high school football action on November 12.

Recently on October 29 , Iowa City squared up on Urbandale in a football game . For more, click here.

The Rams made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over the Little Hawks after the first quarter.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk's offense struck to a 30-0 lead over Iowa City at halftime.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk's determination showed as it carried a 30-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

