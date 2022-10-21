Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk soars over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 63-7

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk rolled past Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson for a comfortable 63-7 victory in Iowa high school football on October 21.
In recent action on October 7, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Waterloo West and Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on October 7 at Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
