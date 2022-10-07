Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk smacks Cedar Rapids Prairie in shutout victory 41-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk as it shut out Cedar Rapids Prairie 41-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.
In recent action on September 23, Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk faced off against Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Ottumwa on September 23 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For more, click here.
