Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk rolls like thunder over Waterloo West 49-7

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 49-7 victory over Waterloo West on September 24 in Iowa football action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk's offense struck to a 35-0 lead over Waterloo West at the intermission.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk's power showed as it carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk matched Waterloo West's offensive output 7-7 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

