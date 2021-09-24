Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk rolls like thunder over Waterloo West 49-7

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 49-7 victory over Waterloo West on September 24 in Iowa football action.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk's offense struck to a 35-0 lead over Waterloo West at the intermission.
Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk's power showed as it carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk matched Waterloo West's offensive output 7-7 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.
Recently on September 10 , Waterloo West squared up on Davenport West in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.