Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk rolled past Cedar Rapids Prairie for a comfortable 42-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.
Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie through the first quarter.
The Rams registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.
Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Rams chalked up this decision in spite of the Hawks' spirited final-quarter performance.
The last time Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk and Cedar Rapids Prairie played in a 41-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.
