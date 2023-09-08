Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk rolled past Cedar Rapids Prairie for a comfortable 42-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams chalked up this decision in spite of the Hawks' spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk and Cedar Rapids Prairie played in a 41-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Cedar Rapids Prairie squared off with Cedar Falls in a football game.

