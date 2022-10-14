 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pella sets early tone to dominate Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 35-2

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Pella during a 35-2 win over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana at Pella High on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Pella and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off on October 15, 2021 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 30, Pella squared off with Cedar Rapids Xavier in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

