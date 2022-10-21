Pella finds its footing in sprinting past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 47-14

Pella gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Cedar Rapids CR Washington 47-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Pella steamrolled in front of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 23-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Dutch registered a 33-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

