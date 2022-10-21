Pella finds its footing in sprinting past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 47-14

Pella gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Cedar Rapids CR Washington 47-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Pella steamrolled in front of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 23-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Dutch registered a 33-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Pella squared off with October 22, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
