Pella climbs out of hole to beat Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 28-9

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana cut in front fast, but Pella bounced aside that challenge and collected a 28-9 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Pella as the first quarter ended.

The Dutch opened a gross 21-3 gap over the Clippers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

In recent action on September 30, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Pella took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on October 1 at Pella High School. For more, click here.

