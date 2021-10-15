Pella climbs out of hole to beat Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 28-9

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana cut in front fast, but Pella bounced aside that challenge and collected a 28-9 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Pella as the first quarter ended.

The Dutch opened a gross 21-3 gap over the Clippers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

