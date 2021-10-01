Over and out: Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk punches through Marion Linn-Mar 38-15

Impressive was a ready adjective for Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk's 38-15 throttling of Marion Linn-Mar in Iowa high school football on October 1.
Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk jumped in front of Marion Linn-Mar 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
Marion Linn-Mar climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 15-14 lead at halftime.
The Rams broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-15 lead over the Lions.
Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the fourth quarter.
