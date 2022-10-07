Over and out: Osage punches through Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33-10

Osage flexed its muscle and floored Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33-10 in Iowa high school football action on October 7.
Osage darted in front of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13-3 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura battled back to make it 13-10 in the third quarter.
The Green Devils held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
