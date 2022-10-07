 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Over and out: Osage punches through Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33-10

  • 0

Osage flexed its muscle and floored Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33-10 in Iowa high school football action on October 7.

Osage darted in front of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13-3 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura battled back to make it 13-10 in the third quarter.

The Green Devils held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Osage and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off on October 8, 2021 at Osage High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 23, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Clear Lake and Osage took on Forest City on September 23 at Osage High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News