Over and out: Osage punches through Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33-10

Osage flexed its muscle and floored Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33-10 in Iowa high school football action on October 7.

Osage darted in front of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13-3 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura battled back to make it 13-10 in the third quarter.

The Green Devils held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

