Over and out: Nashua-Plainfield punches through Ackley AGWSR 38-14

Nashua-Plainfield's river of points eventually washed away Ackley AGWSR in a 38-14 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at halftime.
Nashua-Plainfield broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 22-7 lead over Ackley AGWSR.
In recent action on September 24, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Ackley AGWSR took on Grundy Center on September 24 at Ackley AGWSR High School. For a full recap, click here.
