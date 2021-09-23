Over and out: Davenport Assumption punches through Central DeWitt 41-10

Davenport Assumption handled Central DeWitt 41-10 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Knights drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over the Sabers after the first quarter.
The Knights' offense moved to a 14-10 lead over the Sabers at halftime.
The Knights' dominance showed as they carried a 38-10 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 10 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Eldridge North Scott in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
