Ottumwa triumphs in strong showing over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 54-6

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Ottumwa put away Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 54-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The last time Ottumwa and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson played in a 54-6 game on October 1, 2021. Click here for a recap
