Osage's speedy start jolts New Hampton 42-12

Osage raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-12 win over New Hampton during this Iowa football game.
The Green Devils opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Chickasaws through the first quarter.
The Green Devils' offense stomped on to a 28-6 lead over the Chickasaws at halftime.
The Green Devils stomped on in front of the Chickasaws 36-6 to begin the fourth quarter.
