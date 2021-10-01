Osage's speedy start jolts New Hampton 42-12

Osage raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-12 win over New Hampton during this Iowa football game.

The Green Devils opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Chickasaws through the first quarter.

The Green Devils' offense stomped on to a 28-6 lead over the Chickasaws at halftime.

The Green Devils stomped on in front of the Chickasaws 36-6 to begin the fourth quarter.

