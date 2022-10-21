 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Osage unloads on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49-15

Impressive was a ready adjective for Osage's 49-15 throttling of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Green Devils' offense moved in front for a 14-12 lead over the Cowboys/Cowgirls at halftime.

Osage moved to a 28-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Green Devils avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

