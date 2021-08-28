 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Osage survives competitive clash with Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 20-13
0 comments

Osage survives competitive clash with Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 20-13

{{featured_button_text}}

Osage topped Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 20-13 in a tough tilt for an Iowa high school football victory on August 28.

Osage fended off Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Green Devils fought to a 20-7 halftime margin at the Saints' expense.

Osage drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News