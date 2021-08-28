Osage survives competitive clash with Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 20-13

Osage topped Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 20-13 in a tough tilt for an Iowa high school football victory on August 28.
Osage fended off Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Green Devils fought to a 20-7 halftime margin at the Saints' expense.
Osage drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar after the first quarter.
