Osage squeezes past Forest City 14-8

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Osage passed in a 14-8 victory at Forest City's expense on September 24 in Iowa football action.
The Green Devils' offense jumped to a 14-8 lead over the Indians at halftime.
Neither squad scored in the first and final quarters.
In recent action on September 10, Forest City faced off against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Osage took on Monona MFL MarMac on September 10 at Monona MFL MarMac High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.