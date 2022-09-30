Osage rally stops New Hampton 21-8

Osage slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past New Hampton 21-8 on September 30 in Iowa football.

New Hampton started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Osage at the end of the first quarter.

The Green Devils kept a 14-8 intermission margin at the Chickasaws' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Green Devils avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

