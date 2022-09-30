 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Osage rally stops New Hampton 21-8

  • 0

Osage slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past New Hampton 21-8 on September 30 in Iowa football.

New Hampton started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Osage at the end of the first quarter.

The Green Devils kept a 14-8 intermission margin at the Chickasaws' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Green Devils avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

The last time Osage and New Hampton played in a 42-12 game on October 1, 2021. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

In recent action on September 16, Osage faced off against Clear Lake and New Hampton took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on September 16 at New Hampton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News