Osage pushes over Cresco Crestwood 28-12

Osage tipped and eventually toppled Cresco Crestwood 28-12 on October 14 in Iowa football.
In recent action on September 30, Cresco Crestwood faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Osage took on New Hampton on September 30 at Osage High School. For more, click here.
