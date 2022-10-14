 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Osage pushes over Cresco Crestwood 28-12

Osage tipped and eventually toppled Cresco Crestwood 28-12 on October 14 in Iowa football.

In recent action on September 30, Cresco Crestwood faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Osage took on New Hampton on September 30 at Osage High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

Breaking News