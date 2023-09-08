Osage finally found a way to top Dike-New Hartford 15-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The start wasn't the problem for Dike-New Hartford, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Osage through the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Dike-New Hartford had a 14-8 edge on Osage at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Green Devils pulled off a stirring 7-0 final quarter to trip the Wolverines.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.