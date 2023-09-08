Osage finally found a way to top Dike-New Hartford 15-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.
The start wasn't the problem for Dike-New Hartford, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Osage through the end of the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Dike-New Hartford had a 14-8 edge on Osage at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The Green Devils pulled off a stirring 7-0 final quarter to trip the Wolverines.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Grundy Center and Osage took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on Aug. 25 at Saint Ansgar High School.
