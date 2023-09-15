Osage dominated from start to finish in an imposing 40-7 win over New Hampton in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Green Devils registered a 26-0 advantage at halftime over the Chickasaws.

Osage roared to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Chickasaws enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Osage and New Hampton faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Osage High School.

