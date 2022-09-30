Ogden explodes past Belle Plaine 53-26

It was a tough night for Belle Plaine which was overmatched by Ogden in this 53-26 verdict.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Bulldogs and the Plainsmen were both scoreless.

Ogden darted ahead over Belle Plaine when the fourth quarter began 32-20.

Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Plainsmen 21-6 in the final quarter.

