 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ogden explodes past Belle Plaine 53-26

  • 0

It was a tough night for Belle Plaine which was overmatched by Ogden in this 53-26 verdict.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Bulldogs and the Plainsmen were both scoreless.

Ogden darted ahead over Belle Plaine when the fourth quarter began 32-20.

Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Plainsmen 21-6 in the final quarter.

Last season, Belle Plaine and Ogden squared off with October 1, 2021 at Ogden High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, Belle Plaine squared off with Colfax-Mingo in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News