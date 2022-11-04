 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Off and running: Carlisle's quick trick is no treat for North Liberty Liberty 56-28

Carlisle's fast beginning disarmed North Liberty Liberty, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 56-28 decision in Iowa high school football on November 4.

The first quarter gave Carlisle a 21-0 lead over North Liberty Liberty.

The Wildcats fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Lightning's expense.

Carlisle breathed fire to a 56-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Recently on October 21, North Liberty squared off with Clinton in a football game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

