Carlisle's fast beginning disarmed North Liberty Liberty, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 56-28 decision in Iowa high school football on November 4.

The first quarter gave Carlisle a 21-0 lead over North Liberty Liberty.

The Wildcats fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Lightning's expense.

Carlisle breathed fire to a 56-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.