Off and running: Carlisle's quick trick is no treat for North Liberty Liberty 56-28

Carlisle's fast beginning disarmed North Liberty Liberty, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 56-28 decision in Iowa high school football on November 4.
The first quarter gave Carlisle a 21-0 lead over North Liberty Liberty.
The Wildcats fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Lightning's expense.
Carlisle breathed fire to a 56-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
