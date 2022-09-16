Oelwein overcomes Jesup 36-20

Playing with a winning hand, Oelwein trumped Jesup 36-20 on September 16 in Iowa football action.
In recent action on September 2, Oelwein faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Jesup took on Postville on September 2 at Postville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
