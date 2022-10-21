Nowhere to hide: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon dominates Vinton-Shellsburg from start to finish 55-6

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Vinton-Shellsburg 55-6 in Iowa high school football action on October 21.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon breathed fire in front of Vinton-Shellsburg 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Mustangs and the Vikings were both scoreless.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

