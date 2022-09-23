 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nowhere to hide: Alburnett dominates Riverside Highland from start to finish 55-14

  • 0

Alburnett zipped to a quick start to key a 55-14 win over Riverside Highland during this Iowa football game.

Last season, Alburnett and Riverside Highland faced off on September 24, 2021 at Alburnett High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 9, Riverside Highland faced off against Wilton and Alburnett took on Lisbon on September 9 at Lisbon High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News