Nowhere to hide: Ackley AGWSR dominates Sheffield West Fork from start to finish 28-6

Ackley AGWSR rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 28-6 win over Sheffield West Fork during this Iowa football game.
Ackley AGWSR opened with a 14-0 advantage over Sheffield West Fork through the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
Sheffield West Fork showed its spirit while rallying to within 14-6 in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Cougars outscored the Warhawks 14-0 in the final quarter.
