Not for the faint of heart: Cedar Rapids Prairie topples Bettendorf 18-17

Cedar Rapids Prairie posted a narrow 18-17 win over Bettendorf on September 16 in Iowa football.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Bettendorf had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-7.
The final quarter was decisive for the Hawks, as they climbed out of a hole with an 18-17 scoring margin.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Bettendorf faced off on October 29, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 2, Bettendorf faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Dubuque Senior on September 2 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.