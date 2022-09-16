Not for the faint of heart: Cedar Rapids Prairie topples Bettendorf 18-17

Cedar Rapids Prairie posted a narrow 18-17 win over Bettendorf on September 16 in Iowa football.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Bettendorf had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-7.

The final quarter was decisive for the Hawks, as they climbed out of a hole with an 18-17 scoring margin.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.