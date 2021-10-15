Northwood-Kensett takes down Algona Bishop Garrigan 53-14

Northwood-Kensett controlled the action to earn a strong 53-14 win against Algona Bishop Garrigan in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Northwood-Kensett drew first blood by forging a 39-8 margin over Algona Bishop Garrigan after the first quarter.
The gap remained the same through the second and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
